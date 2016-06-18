100 AWESOME PE GAMES!!!
4 PE Game sets for the price of 3! That's 25% off the regular TES individual game set prices.
Inside this super bundle are 100 Fun and Fantastic PE games; 25 games in each "game set" that come from my following products on TES:
PE Basketball Games- "Nothing but Net"
PE Volleyball and Net Games- "Up, Up and Away"
PE Soccer Games- "Just for Kicks"
PE Base Games- "There's No Place Like Home"
The 100-game Super Bundle games package is designed for PE or classroom teachers to use with their students and can accommodate a wide range of ages, for children from grades Kindergarten through 10th. Many of the games are ideal for large or medium sized groups, outside on a field, or inside a gymnasium. Some of the games are considered "Breakout Games" involving several smaller groups, playing simultaneously in a given area.
These games can be used by PE TEACHERS as an extension of their PE units (after the basic skills have been taught) or they can be utilized by a CLASSROOM TEACHERs as an organized RECESS GAME ACTIVITY to keep students active and focused during their play time. In addition, many of the PE games make great large-group activities for school-wide events such as FIELD DAY or for a class or grade-level REWARD DAY sometime during the school year.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
Energy Drinks
- (1)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
- (1)
- $2.82
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
- (2)
- $4.23
Fun PE Starter Games & Activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Core PE - Rugby - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Netball - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Hockey - KS3 Schemes of Work & 23 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45