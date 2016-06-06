PHYSICAL EDUCATION BRINGS OUT EMOTIONS!
This colorful “How do you Feel Today?” poster lists and displays a variety of emotions that a student might “feel” before, during or after a PE class, all in a one “DYNAMIC” and “EYE-CATCHING” poster. What is a more exciting way to display EMOTIONS in your gym than with some COOL SPORTS BALLS! The poster presents 15 different balls showing emotions and includes the emotion name and a graphic for each. The poster works well when you need to discuss how emotion affects movement performance or can be used when you have a student that is non-verbal and you need to find out how he/she feels during a lesson.
The zip file includes the Poster with 8 different variations including 4 different header/footer colors and 4 different gradient poster body colors which is meant to match your printer capabilities and classroom colors.
The posters are in a Zip folder with 2 Formats- PDF and JPEG (originally set for 8 ½ by 11 sheets) but they can easily be copied on a school or store Poster-Maker to convert to a large sized poster. You can then place it inside your classroom for your students to see and for you to reference while you teach your daily classes.
This “How do you Feel Today?” poster is best suited for students from Kindergarten through 5th Grade.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
