100 AWESOME PE Quick Movers!!!
4 PE, Instant Activity/Fitness-Related sets for the price of 3! That's 25% off the regular TES individual package prices.
Inside this super bundle are 100 Energizing PE "Quick Movers"; 25 fitness activities in each set that come from my following products on TES:
PE Instant Activities- "No Wait Zone""
PE Fitness Fun- "Start your Engines"
PE Tag Games- "Cut to the Chase"
PE Radical Relays- "Pass it On"
The 100-game Super Bundle "quick mover" package is designed for PE or classroom teachers to use with their students and can accommodate a wide range of ages, for children from grades Kindergarten through 8th. Many of the activities are ideal for large or medium sized groups, outside on a field or blacktop or inside a gym or other play area.
These are all extremely fun, fast-moving and energy boosting activities ideally suited as “PE warm ups” although they can also be used as an extension of a fitness lesson, during a special day like field day or as a lesson closer too. Students will get their heart rates up and not even know they are getting a great workout because they will be having so much fun. These activities are “tried and true” and students ask for them on a regular basis. I have used them with up to 3 or 4 classes at the same time or as little as 1 class at a time. They are geared towards elementary-aged students, however I have used them with middle and high school students and they love them too!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PE Games that Rock! - "12 Large Group Games"
- (1)
- $9.00
PE Halloween Instant Activities- 20 Movement Signs
- (1)
- $4.00
PE Educational Gymnastics Station Signs and Task Cards- 36 Signs and Cards
- (1)
- $11.00
Popular paid resources
Energy Drinks
- (1)
- $4.23
Body Image Bundle
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
PSHE: 1 YEAR'S PSHE + RSE
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
- (1)
- $2.82
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
- (2)
- $4.23
Fun PE Starter Games & Activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Core PE - Rugby - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Netball - KS3 Schemes of Work & 27 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Core PE - Hockey - KS3 Schemes of Work & 23 x Lesson Plan Outlines
- 3 Resources
- $8.45