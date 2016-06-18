100 AWESOME PE Quick Movers!!!

4 PE, Instant Activity/Fitness-Related sets for the price of 3! That's 25% off the regular TES individual package prices.

Inside this super bundle are 100 Energizing PE "Quick Movers"; 25 fitness activities in each set that come from my following products on TES:

PE Instant Activities- "No Wait Zone""

PE Fitness Fun- "Start your Engines"

PE Tag Games- "Cut to the Chase"

PE Radical Relays- "Pass it On"

The 100-game Super Bundle "quick mover" package is designed for PE or classroom teachers to use with their students and can accommodate a wide range of ages, for children from grades Kindergarten through 8th. Many of the activities are ideal for large or medium sized groups, outside on a field or blacktop or inside a gym or other play area.

These are all extremely fun, fast-moving and energy boosting activities ideally suited as “PE warm ups” although they can also be used as an extension of a fitness lesson, during a special day like field day or as a lesson closer too. Students will get their heart rates up and not even know they are getting a great workout because they will be having so much fun. These activities are “tried and true” and students ask for them on a regular basis. I have used them with up to 3 or 4 classes at the same time or as little as 1 class at a time. They are geared towards elementary-aged students, however I have used them with middle and high school students and they love them too!

$18.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Capture14.JPG
  • PE-Quick-Movers--Instant-Activites--Relays--Tag-Games-and-Fitness-Fun.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

JPG, 52 KB

Capture14

Project/Activity

zip, 20 MB

PE-Quick-Movers--Instant-Activites--Relays--Tag-Games-and-Fitness-Fun

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades