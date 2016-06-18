100 AWESOME PE Quick Movers!!!



4 PE, Instant Activity/Fitness-Related sets for the price of 3! That's 25% off the regular TES individual package prices.



Inside this super bundle are 100 Energizing PE "Quick Movers"; 25 fitness activities in each set that come from my following products on TES:



PE Instant Activities- "No Wait Zone""



PE Fitness Fun- "Start your Engines"



PE Tag Games- "Cut to the Chase"



PE Radical Relays- "Pass it On"



The 100-game Super Bundle "quick mover" package is designed for PE or classroom teachers to use with their students and can accommodate a wide range of ages, for children from grades Kindergarten through 8th. Many of the activities are ideal for large or medium sized groups, outside on a field or blacktop or inside a gym or other play area.



These are all extremely fun, fast-moving and energy boosting activities ideally suited as “PE warm ups” although they can also be used as an extension of a fitness lesson, during a special day like field day or as a lesson closer too. Students will get their heart rates up and not even know they are getting a great workout because they will be having so much fun. These activities are “tried and true” and students ask for them on a regular basis. I have used them with up to 3 or 4 classes at the same time or as little as 1 class at a time. They are geared towards elementary-aged students, however I have used them with middle and high school students and they love them too!