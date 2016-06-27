“YOU ARE NOW FREE TO MOVE ABOUT THE GYM.”



The “4 Free PE Skill Stations and Task Cards” product is a sample of station signs and task cards from my collection of PE Skill Stations and Task Cards- “Mega Bundle”. They are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce teaching cues in sport-based units or could be used as a diversion from a regiment of PE fitness activities. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations and task cards inside their classrooms (perhaps as a reward) or outside in a playing area such as a playground or paved area. The PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.



The stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple skill development situations with students working “alone” or with “partners”. The skills learned through these stations will allow the students to perform better in PE lead up games in a variety of sports and other PE-based activities.