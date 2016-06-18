STRIKE A POSE!!!



The Striking and Volleying PE Stations and Task Cards product is a comprehensive grouping of stations signs, task cards, cue cards, and an assessment exit slip. Together, these items provide you with a practical tool to help your students understand, articulate and apply the basic fundamental cues for successful striking and volleying. The skills learned through these stations will allow the students to perform better in PE lead up games for sports such as tee ball, baseball, softball, tennis, pickle ball, wall handball and volleyball



The 5 striking and 5 volleying stations can be easily set up in your gym, classroom or outside playing area, using basic equipment most physical education teachers or elementary/middle schools would have in their storage closet. Each station was created to provide multiple striking and volleying situations with students employing individual skill development or using “partner play”. Two Striking and Volleying Skill Cue Cards are provided for student reference and an optional Assessment Exit Slip is also included for you as the teacher to check for cognitive understanding of the lesson outcomes.



The STRIKING AND VOLLEYING STATIONS PACKAGE includes the following items:



1 Comprehensive Lesson Plan and 1 Gym/Playing Area Setup Diagram



10 Station Signs and 10 Station Task Cards (5 striking and 5 volleying)



2 Cue Fundamental Cards/Signs (1 for striking and 1 for volleying)



1 Optional Student Scoring Sheet and 1 Assessment Exit Slip



These Striking and Volleying PE Stations and Task Cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a throwing and striking unit or could be used as a diversion from your traditional sport unit or fitness unit protocol. Classroom teachers could also use individual stations from this activity packet inside their classrooms or together outside in a playing area such as a playground or volley. The Striking and Volleying PE Stations and Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 6th grade students.