PE SPORT SKILL, GRAPHICS AND GAME TERMS 7 PACK!!!



This PE Word Wall Displays- 7 Pack Super Bundle is made up of the following individual products:



1- Base Games Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms

2- Basketball Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms

3- Gym-Hockey Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms

4- Flag Football Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms

5- Soccer Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms

6- Ultimate Frisbee Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms

7- Volleyball Word Wall Display: Skill, Graphics & Game Terms



This Super Bundle of 7 Team Sports- Word Wall Displays have been uniquely developed as a valuable and attractive visual aid for teaching skill-based sport units in physical education. Each individual display is designed to cover a large space like a gym wall or can be condensed to fit on and around a medium to large sized bulletin board. There are 30 sheets in all that make up each word-wall/display product.



Each display board has a large “central piece banner” made up of 8 connecting 8 ½” by 11” sheets which includes the “Unit Title” and a subheading describing the “Key Terms”. The banners include some eye-catching graphics that go along with the unit sport or skill set. The display boards also come with 8 colorful key sport terms and 8 multi-color sport-related skill names for each sport. There are also 10 other small and medium-sized sport-related animated pictures that “dress up” each sport display!!!



Note: I have also included in the Zip file a JPG Image of the banner that can be used in a Poster Maker at your school or at a printing store such as Office Depot or Staples (See E - Display Board Central Piece- JPG File). This will allow you to print the banner without having to connect the sheets (Note: the quality of the graphics may not be as good with JPG)



The key words used in each display for “skill” and “game terms” are helpful as a reference for you as a teacher and can be highlighted during PE lessons. The banner, words and graphics are meant to be laminated and can be use for many, many years. Forget about your old “drab” hand made bulletin boards. These display boards will be attention-grabbing and can be utilized as an effective teaching tool during your lessons.

