Percent Word Problems Cut and Glue Problem Solving Activity
CCSS: 6.RP.A.3c
Percent Word Problems Cut and Glue Practice
Included in this product:
*Percent Word Problems Cut and Glue Practice Page. This page includes 6 word problems. Students are required to read the problem, identify the missing quantity, find the expression and solve the problem.
*Cut and glue page A. This page includes all the answers to fill in the chart, as well as distractors that are note used.
*Cut and glue page B. This page includes only the answers to fill in the charts. This is perfect for differentiation for students who need fewer choices or who get overwhelmed with too many choices.
*Optional Cover (cover can be copied on to the back of the practice page so students can fold in half and glue the whole page in their interactive math notebooks)
*Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
Year 3 - Number- Fractions - Week 2 - Summer - Block 1
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Infinite Questions - Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
- (2)
- FREE
Christmas Maths Game (Who is the Christmas Grinch)
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Fractions to Decimals (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Fractions of an Amount 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
Fractions of an Amount 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE