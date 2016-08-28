Percents and Fractions Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.RP.A.3.C



Everything you need to introduce and practice introduction to percents and fractions. Included in this product:

-Percents and Fractions Notes Guided Notes

-Percents and Fractions Notes Practice Page

-Percents and Fractions Notes Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Worked out Answer keys