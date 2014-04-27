Free
Downloaded 2066 times
Viewed 3292 times
Two tests to check understanding at the beginning/end of work on area and perimeter. Questions should be accessible to all students with questions getting more challenging towards the end.
I've hammered home the importance of units so deliberately left the gap for pupils to include them in their answers in the second half of the paper.
Created: Apr 27, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
