Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 317 times
Want to study chemistry at university?
The 'Thinking of Studying Chemistry at University' webinar was recorded at The Chemistry Centre in London, October 2012. This webinar is part of a series of events run by RSC ChemNet, the Royal Society of Chemistry's network for chemistry students. RSC ChemNet is free to join for all 14-18 year old students who want to discover more about chemistry.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 317 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 13, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
RSCLearnChemistry
Starters for Ten
A selection of teacher resources to start chemistry lessons of difficult topics encountered by 14-18 year olds.
- (42)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Problem based practical activities
A collection of 10 practical activities where students apply their understanding of a concept to devise a solution to a 'real-life&' scenario.
- (15)
- FREE
RSCLearnChemistry
Chromatography of leaves experiment
Most leaves are green due to chlorophyll. This substance is important in photosynthesis (the process by which plants make their food). In this expe...
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
IllumismartClipArt
CommUNITY Student Timeline: 22 pc. Clip-Art BW and Color!
By request! Grow with CommUNITY character "Jada" as she discovers a love of a science, graduates, and becomes a professional doctor/scien...
- (0)
- $6.99
Taylaj42
Bloodborne Pathogen Training PowerPoint Presentation
In this highly engaging, visual, and interactive PowerPoint you will learn everything regarding Bloodborne Pathogens and Laboratory Safety. This pr...
- (0)
- $3.00
BUNDLE SALE
stevegowans
Health and Safety Resources
Includes all old and new Health and safety resources that I have published. Note - there may be a bit of crossover with resources as some old resou...
- 13 Resources
- 20% off$21.13$16.90
New resources
ktinnams
STEM in tutor time
These resources are short presentations to promote engagement and discussion about science, technology, engineering and maths careers. They are int...
- (2)
- FREE
TESGA
Guide to careers in the oil & gas industry
A guide to career opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Produced by the Oil and Gas Academy. (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths)
- (1)
- FREE
TESGA
True Snowboards: STEM Focus
This STEMNET guide looks at the STEM knowledge required in the making of a snowboard - from graphic design, to engineering, maths and science. (Sci...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
IllumismartClipArt
CommUNITY Student Timeline: 22 pc. Clip-Art BW and Color!
By request! Grow with CommUNITY character "Jada" as she discovers a love of a science, graduates, and becomes a professional doctor/scien...
- (0)
- $6.99
abpischools
International Women's Day Assembly/Lesson Plan adaptable to Key stage 3, 4 or 5
Produced by the ABPI, this adaptable assembly / lesson plan includes practical objectives and challenges for classes ranging from key stage 3, 4 an...
- (0)
- FREE
innovationsintechnology
Exploring Careers: Health Science
This career unit gives students an introduction to the health science career cluster and what a career in this field would be like. This is perfect...
- (0)
- $8.00