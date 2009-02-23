PowerPoint and associated differentiated worksheets to revise gender and possessive adjectives, along with the position and agreement of adjectives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 23, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
howis
les riches et les pauvres
role-play, rich and poor, wealth and poverty, ideas for both sides of the argument for students to develop, phrases of opinion, disagreement and to...
- (21)
- FREE
howis
Revision techniques, or how to pass exams
Presentation, humourous but with a serious message, advising pupils of good revision techniques prior to external examinations.
- (27)
- FREE
howis
Paris, je t'aime - Le divorce et le mariage
I have now updated this so the video runs again! There are 2 versions of the same activity: one with and one without subtitles. Questions based aro...
- (19)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
maryjane1969
GCSE French - using complex structures
PowerPoint and accompanying workpack designed to encourage pupils to use a variety of complex structures in their spoken and written French. An ext...
- (180)
- $7.04
skiermeetsboarder
Mes vacances et ma passion-Les Alpes
I tried to select a nice topic and theme to teach and revise various skills and grammatical aspects . It links to Expo3 ( la Normandie ) rouge with...
- (10)
- $5.63
kessia
Les vêtements
A worksheet to practice clothes, colours and agreements.
- (10)
- $5.07
New resources
TheMFLTeacher
French - Adjectives pairwork
Pupils each have a copy of this sheet. In pairs, they must point to one of the adjectives, choose someone who has that character trait and then giv...
- (1)
- FREE
Osabetisuna
French Adjectives Word Search
This is a word search activity which could be used for year groups 7 - 11. Primarily, I would use this as a cover lesson activity. I have included ...
- (1)
- FREE
heathcliff62
Game - Translation - Allez 2 - Nouvelles technologies
An improved version of the famous BINGO game to play with students. Can be adapted for any topic!
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
wylamuk
C'était comment, les catacombes? Studio 2, Rouge, Module 2, pp.32, 33
1 ppt. to help you introduce the key adjectives, qualifiers and opinions to your students and 1 'shared' ppt. for your students to consolidate thei...
- (2)
- $12.68
ReallLanguages
French Beginners Classroom Jeopardy Game
Based on the brilliant template by Kevin Dufendach which I have adapted for the UK, this is a substantial classroom game for 8 players or teams. Th...
- (0)
- $6.34
labellaroma
FRENCH ~ J'ai mal ... et Je suis malade
How to practice saying something hurts and to be able to say you are ill in French. Revises and recaps names for body parts. I have also included t...
- (0)
- $4.23