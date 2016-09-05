Pets in German is a booklet that focuses on the names of different kinds of pets in German.
Included:
12 full color pages of pets with a pronunciation guide for your students
3 worksheets to reinforce the names of the pets
6 copywork pages
1 matching game
1 bingo game with 33 different cards
1 completion certificate
All artwork is original and created by myself.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
YvonneCrawford
Alexander Hamilton
Alexander Hamilton, This Man’s Life is a booklet that focuses on how a famous person is living in their lifetime. This particular book tracks the l...
- (0)
- $5.50
YvonneCrawford
Mother Teresa
Mother Teresa, This Woman’s Life is a booklet that focuses on how a famous person is living in their lifetime. This particular book tracks the life...
- (0)
- $5.50
YvonneCrawford
Donald Trump
Donald Trump, This Man’s Life is a booklet that focuses on how a famous person is living in their lifetime. This particular book tracks the life of...
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
hasslethehog
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
Lesson introducing rooms in the house, including a guessing-game for the starter, a match-up, a reading activity, battleships for speaking practice...
- (13)
- $5.63
jac42
German worksheet on the future tense using werden
A two-page worksheet with 6 different tasks for using werden to form the future tense in German. The theme of holidays is the focus. Pupils have to...
- (0)
- $2.82
InesB
Oral booklet for students in YR13 including exam details, questions to all topics and grammar review
This booklet has not only details to exams and questions but also common mistakes and phrases and idioms
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
nilex
Simple relative pronouns for Y7
A quick and simple worksheet to help German beginners write simple sentences using relative pronouns. Fits in after family and description topics.
- (2)
- FREE
rooney33
Stimmt 3 Grun! In meinem Leben / Mein Vorbild
Reading and writing resources to support "in meinem Leben" and "Mein Vorbild". Easy to print and edit. Can be used as classwork...
- (1)
- $4.23
TheMFLTeacher
German - Prepositions & shops worksheet
On this worksheet, pupils fill in the gaps with the correct preposition, describing where the shops are on the street.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
LivelyLearning
GERMAN SEPARABLE VERBS REVISION WORKBOOKS
SPRING SAVINGS! A GROUP OF TES AUTHORS IS OFFERING A RANGE OF RESOURCES AT SUPER SPRING SAVER PRICES - HAVE A LOOK HERE: https://www.tes.com/resour...
- (2)
- $4.23
jac42
German worksheet on the future tense using werden
A two-page worksheet with 6 different tasks for using werden to form the future tense in German. The theme of holidays is the focus. Pupils have to...
- (0)
- $2.82
Vicky9bp
Was kann man hier machen? - places and activities in town
Lesson devised to be able to talk about which activities can and can’t be done in your town and where. Please take a look at the preview to see all...
- (0)
- $5.63