Photosynthesis is the process by which plants use light to convert carbon dioxide and water into the sugars that fuel the plant. Well, during photorespiration plants use light energy to consume oxygen and release carbon dioxide and water.
Photorespiration undoes part of the work photosynthesis completes. Under present atmospheric conditions, plants lose about twenty-five percent of the energy that they capture through photosynthesis to photorespiration.
Created: Oct 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
