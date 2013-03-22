The power point has a game board in it, print at A4 size. Students work in pairs or small groups )4 max). Students move round the board adding and taking away 'glucose' counters to model what happens in a real plant during day and night. As they play, they draw a graph of the cycle.\nThe power point also contains questions to follow up playing the game, to get students thinking about what it models.\nYou will need to supply counters or poppit-beads to model the glucose.
