Why should upper grades students be the only ones who partake in Pi Day fun.Now is the time to explain the concept of Pi in all math classrooms with an informative 2 page preview guide about Pi.
Now back to 4th grade math. These fun-filled word problems (43 multiple choice questions) give an extra boost to learners who need visual scaffolding when solving math problems. Believe me, it makes quite a difference in the math classroom. You'll see the results.
Word problems are Common Core aligned and include:
-Basic operations
-Multi-step problems
-Factoring
-Measurement
-Fractions and decimals
-Writing Equations
Total Pages-12
Answer Key Included
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 3, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
