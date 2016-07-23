Pirate Theme Number Posters, 0-20, with Tens Frames and number words. Perfect for back to school classroom décor and math walls.

8.5x11in; printable posters have red and dark gray glitter borders, gray polka dot numbers, and boy- sure to catch the students attention. Number words are in large print below the owl clipart, which is patterned as blue - pink from page to page.

CONTENTS:
0-20 Pirate Number Posters
Size: 8.5 x 11"
Borders: Red and dark gray borders in an AB pattern
Graphics: Boy and girl pirates in an AB pattern
Counters: Skulls and hats

Created: Jul 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

