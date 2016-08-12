3 Differentiated sets of dominoes. Expanded form to the 1000 place, to the millions and decimals to the thousandths. These activities are ideal for math center work. Use the included interactive notebook pages as part of your INB activities. Can be used by small group, partners, or individual students.
• The dominoes can be printed double sided with the problems on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.
• I suggest printing on colored paper and laminating the domino pieces for durability.
•Interactive notebook page included for each of the 3 sets of dominoes.
•Answer sheet for each set included.
61 problems in all!
•Beginner - 15 problems to the 1000s place
•Intermediate - 23 problems to the millions place
•Advanced - 23 problems with decimals to the thousandth place
I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!
