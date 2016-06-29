Remember the game "Memory" you played as a kid? I created this game for students to review the four forms of numbers they need to understand in 4th grade - standard form, expanded form, word form, and place value block form. Kid love playing this game in small groups.
I hope that you can find this useful in your classroom, too. I am always looking to add the very best of what I have used in my classroom over my 20 year career teaching in 4th grade. If you like this, please check out my other place value related products.
Included in this product:
Words forms cards in color (24) - 6 per sheet size
Words forms cards low ink version (24) - 6 per sheet size
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
