If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.
What's unique about this set of task cards is that they can be used to fill in a coded joke that the students always love. It is great for self-checking, and makes it easy for the teacher to quickly glance at a child's paper to see if the student is on the right track.
This set of task cards is designed to help students practice place value in different number forms (4.NBT.A.2). It includes 5 types of number forms in all:
• standard form
• word form
• place value block form
• expanded form
• expanded notation form
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
