Teachers,
Reading large numbers can be challenging for many students. These place value sliders will help teach students to read the period name at the comma properly. There are three sets of numbers available for practice at different ability levels.
Included are:
7 place value sliders
19 numbers to be read to the hundred thousands place
19 numbers to be read to the hundred millions place
18 numbers to be read to the hundred billions place
BONUS: Smart Notebook file to use for demonstration or whole group practice
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.NBT.A.2
Read and write multi-digit whole numbers using base-ten numerals, number names, and expanded form. Compare two multi-digit numbers based on meanings of the digits in each place, using >, =, and < symbols to record the results of comparisons.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
