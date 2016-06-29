Teachers,



Reading large numbers can be challenging for many students. These place value sliders will help teach students to read the period name at the comma properly. There are three sets of numbers available for practice at different ability levels.



Included are:

7 place value sliders

19 numbers to be read to the hundred thousands place

19 numbers to be read to the hundred millions place

18 numbers to be read to the hundred billions place



BONUS: Smart Notebook file to use for demonstration or whole group practice



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.4.NBT.A.2

Read and write multi-digit whole numbers using base-ten numerals, number names, and expanded form. Compare two multi-digit numbers based on meanings of the digits in each place, using >, =, and < symbols to record the results of comparisons.