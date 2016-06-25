In this activity students will multiply and divide by powers of 10 in order to develop mental math skills related to place value and the relationship to the product. In this game students will move through the maze game board as they multiply decimal numbers by powers of ten.
You can choose between black and white printing or color copies as well as a spinner or playing cards.
CCSS 5.NBT.A.1
CCSS 5.NBT.A.2
CCSS 5.NBT.B.7
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
