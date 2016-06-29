Thank you for viewing my product! Place value is a Math skill area that requires a lot of practice and review for students. Task cards are a great way to accomplish this because they are so versatile. They can be used independently, in partners, or as a station activity. They also are great for an assessment or general review



So how are my task cards different than so many others out there? For one thing, I like to include the problem on the answer document. This allows me to help the student who's having trouble on the questions without them taking the card away from where it is kept. I also give optional printing sizes to suit your needs - either 4 per sheet or full size sheets. And importantly, all of my problems have been classroom tested so that means fewer errors, one of my pet peeves about some of the task card sets I've bought myself.



I hope that you can find this useful in your classroom. I’ve been teaching 4th grade for over 20 years, and its my goal to share the very best of what I have used in my classroom over the years. I hope you enjoy this.



Included in this product:



*Place Value Task Cards in color (28) - 4 per sheet size & 8.5 x 11 size

*Organized List Task Cards (4) - 4 per sheet size & 8.5 x 11 size

*Blank cards to change a question or make your own (4)

*Answer document for place value + organized list questions