Place-value-vocabulary-dominoes

This math center will make math vocabulary fun again! It has 15 place value vocabulary words. Words included are: Place Value Chart, Digit, Standard Form, Rounding, Number Name (Word Form), Value, Base Ten, Period, Expanded Form, Estimate, Comparing, Decimal Point, Ordering, Place, and Whole Number.
These activities are ideal for math stations, individual or group work. Use the included interactive notebook pages as part of your INB activities.
• The dominoes can be printed double sided with the vocabulary on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.
• I suggest printing on colored paper and laminating the domino pieces for durability.
•Interactive notebook page included
•Answer sheet included.
I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
