Kids LOVE to play war! Only in this version, they’re comparing Base 10 numbers to standard form…
* Each player lays down a card and announces the number
*Highest value WINS!
* Player with the most cards at the end of the game is the winner.
*OR – for a twist, show the cards and the LOWEST value wins the hand
Aligned with CCSS, this activity is ready to print and GO!
All the best ~
Julie
