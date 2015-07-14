RecommendedTES PICKS

Kids LOVE to play war! Only in this version, they’re comparing Base 10 numbers to standard form…

* Each player lays down a card and announces the number

*Highest value WINS!

* Player with the most cards at the end of the game is the winner.

*OR – for a twist, show the cards and the LOWEST value wins the hand

Aligned with CCSS, this activity is ready to print and GO!


