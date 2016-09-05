These vocabulary cards will be a great addition to your math word wall, an interactive notebook, or a lapbook!



Includes cards for the words:

standard form

word form

expanded form

base-ten numeral form

rounding

place value

digit

whole number

greater than

less than

equal to

standard algorithm

tenths

hundredths



Includes COLOR and Black/White versions. Also includes large cards (4 to a page) for the teacher and smaller cards (all cards on 1 sheet) for students to add to their notebooks.



This covers standards 4.NBT.1, 4.NBT.2, 4.NBT.3, 4.NBT.4, and 4.NF.7