These vocabulary cards will be a great addition to your math word wall, an interactive notebook, or a lapbook!

Includes cards for the words:
standard form
word form
expanded form
base-ten numeral form
rounding
place value
digit
whole number
greater than
less than
equal to
standard algorithm
tenths
hundredths

Includes COLOR and Black/White versions. Also includes large cards (4 to a page) for the teacher and smaller cards (all cards on 1 sheet) for students to add to their notebooks.

This covers standards 4.NBT.1, 4.NBT.2, 4.NBT.3, 4.NBT.4, and 4.NF.7

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Place-Value-INB.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

Place-Value-INB

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades