Make math F.U.N. with this smartboard activity designed to practice writing 3 digit numbers in standard, expanded, word, and base 10 form!

Students just tap inside the white box of the random number generator and their new number will appear in the box. It's that simple!

Great for practicing CCSS 2.NBT.A3. Designed for 2nd grade, but works well for 1st grade enrichment and 3rd grade review!

After the 4 boxes are filled in, simply click the down arrow on the slide and tap "reset page" to bounce the page back to new again.

Such fun... and SO effective!

