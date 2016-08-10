Check out my latest Planet Earth Fun Facts. Great addition for Earth Day lessons! Includes several extension activities and several links for teachers.

Check out my Earth Day Webquest!
1. NOT JUST FOR EARTH DAY.Learn about the history of Earth Day and, our planet, EARTH, with this informative web quest. There are 15 web questions as well as comprehension questions and a Did You Know? fun fact section. The teacher page includes extension activities, the key, and additional links. Great for a Friday activity!

