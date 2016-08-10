Check out my latest Planet Earth Fun Facts. Great addition for Earth Day lessons! Includes several extension activities and several links for teachers.
Check out my Earth Day Webquest!
1. NOT JUST FOR EARTH DAY.Learn about the history of Earth Day and, our planet, EARTH, with this informative web quest. There are 15 web questions as well as comprehension questions and a Did You Know? fun fact section. The teacher page includes extension activities, the key, and additional links. Great for a Friday activity!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
gailhennessey
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
Aida de Acosta did something really amazing in 1903. She became the very first woman to fly a powered aircraft all by herself. In fact, Aida, pilot...
- (0)
- $3.00
gailhennessey
The 2018 Global Games: Everything has a History, even Football(Soccer)!
What is the World Cup? The actual term is the FIFA World Cup. FIFA stands for Federation Internationale de Football Association. Held every four ye...
- (0)
- $3.50
gailhennessey
State of the Union Address( A History-Webquest)
The founding fathers stated in the Constitution that the President "shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the U...
- (0)
- $3.75
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
A fun, interactive, Easter Quiz with six rounds; Easter around the world (Geography), Maths, Music, History, ‘Celeb in an Egg’, ‘Name that animal’ ...
- (15)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
A pack of 20 year 2 SATs style non-fiction comprehensions. This is the second pack we have uploaded and contains a wide range of topics, including:...
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 3 / Year 4 English Planning Bundle
Looking for English planning for Y3 and Y4? This mega bundle contains 10 popular English planning units for Year 3 and 4 plus two seasonal extra un...
- 13 Resources
- $28.17
TeachersArchive
Celebrating Bastille Day - assembly /role play & reading comprehension
Celebrating Bastille Day - 14th July French History Lesson. A script for either a teacher lead role play / story telling session about the French r...
- (1)
- $4.23
Shakhah
Y2 CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD topic planning
Cross curricular planning linked to Xmas around the world theme. I've listed suggestion for activities in all areas of the curriculum. Please bear ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
EC_Resources
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
A fun, interactive, Easter Quiz with six rounds; Easter around the world (Geography), Maths, Music, History, ‘Celeb in an Egg’, ‘Name that animal’ ...
- (15)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
Krazikas
Earth Day Presentation
This resource contains 16 slides about Earth Day. It is a preview of a more detailed, 70 slide assembly / lesson presentation. See details below. E...
- (1)
- FREE