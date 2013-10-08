Way back before the solar system was formed it was just a huge cloud of dust and gas floating in space.

The natural attraction of gravity caused the dust to start whirling around a central lump.

This lump collected more and more matter until it became so large that the force of its own gravity crushing down on its middle caused the centre to ignite in a nuclear fire. Our sun was being born!

Oct 8, 2013

Feb 22, 2018

