This is a nice activity to reach those higher levels of Bloom's Taxonomy. This is a Venn Digram for comparing and contrasting elements of the plant and animal life cycles. This includes:
1 venn diagram
1 page out cut outs
Students will color, cut, and paste all the pictures based into where they fit. If they belong to the animal life cycle, plant life cycle, or can apply to both. These pictures include different phases of the life cycles as well as notable parts, and things they need to survive.
There should be 8 pictures for each life cycle, and 4 for both. The ones for both are: water, grow, change, and air.
