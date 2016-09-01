This Bundle is perfect for the Plants Life Cycle unit (includes 78 worksheets with answer key)!
It has the following products:
Plants Life Cycle Posters
Plants Life Cycle Science Worksheets
Plants Life Cycle Math and Crafts Worksheets
Literacy Worksheets (Mr. Louis and the small beetle)
Categories & Grades
- Biology / Plants
- Cross-curricular topics / Plants and flowers
- Cross-curricular topics / Seasons
- Elementary science / Plants
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Expressive arts and design / Color and pattern
- Literacy for early childhood / Handwriting
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- Math for early childhood / Patterns and symmetry
