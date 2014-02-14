In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the silvery marmosets who live in family units consisting of a breeding pair and their offspring. The male silvery marmoset will carry the young almost immediately after birth, rather than a few days after, as in other species. Each family group scent mark their territory.

