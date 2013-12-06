Free
Baroness Deech, Chair of the Bar Standards Board
Playing God: who should regulate reproductive medicine?
The lecture is chaired by Professor Gordon Smith, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Cambridge, and introduced by Dr Rebecca Lingwood, Director of Continuing Education.
