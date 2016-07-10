Enjoy this FREE Pledge of Allegiance/United States Flag Poster. You can print and post it on your wall or you can project it on your wall! I suggest that it be printed on cardstock and then laminated for longer life.

Thanks to Old Market (https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Oldmarket) for the great flag digital paper background!

Daily 5 3 Ways/IPICK/EEKK/CAFÉ Anchor Charts (Purple Green Chevron Theme) by is licensed under a .

Created: Jul 10, 2016

