Practicing grammar errors can be boring or monotonous. A fun way to practice correct plurals are with these interactive plural grammar boards. Students select the correct response for each picture and need to identify the correct form of the plural word for both regular and irregular plurals. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to practice the concepts of pronouns more successfully with this resource!

This resource is perfect for independent work, guided practice, stations, or partner work!

This product contains:
60 plural task cards

Use with clothes pins, dry erase markers, or paper clips for a fun & interactive task!

US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.3.1.b
Form and use regular and irregular plural nouns.

