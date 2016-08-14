Political Cartoon Analysis - Contemporary American Society



This is a fun and interactive group activity where students learn about contemporary American society (post WWII) by analyzing cartoons. They are first introduced the persuasive techniques used in cartoons:

• Exaggeration - Cartoonists will overdo physical characteristics of people or things in order to make a point.

• Labeling - Objects or people are often labeled by cartoonists to make it clear exactly what they stand for.

• Symbolism - Objects are used to stand for larger concepts or ideas.

• Analogy - Cartoonists will 'draw' a comparison between two unlike things.

• Irony - The difference between the way things are and the way things should be.



Then the students work with their groups to analyze 6 different cartoons related to contemporary society. At the end, the students are to find a current political cartoon to analyze and complete the Current Event Political Cartoon Worksheet.



Items included in the purchase:

• A detailed lesson plan for the teacher

• A 24-slide power point presentation to review the directions for the activity.

• A 2-page student worksheet: Political Cartoon Analysis - Contemporary American Society and answer KEY.

• A 2-page worksheet: Current Event: Political Cartoon Analysis

Political Cartoon Placards