Political Cartoon Analysis - Contemporary American Society

This is a fun and interactive group activity where students learn about contemporary American society (post WWII) by analyzing cartoons. They are first introduced the persuasive techniques used in cartoons:
• Exaggeration - Cartoonists will overdo physical characteristics of people or things in order to make a point.
• Labeling - Objects or people are often labeled by cartoonists to make it clear exactly what they stand for.
• Symbolism - Objects are used to stand for larger concepts or ideas.
• Analogy - Cartoonists will 'draw' a comparison between two unlike things.
• Irony - The difference between the way things are and the way things should be.

Then the students work with their groups to analyze 6 different cartoons related to contemporary society. At the end, the students are to find a current political cartoon to analyze and complete the Current Event Political Cartoon Worksheet.

Items included in the purchase:
• A detailed lesson plan for the teacher
• A 24-slide power point presentation to review the directions for the activity.
• A 2-page student worksheet: Political Cartoon Analysis - Contemporary American Society and answer KEY.
• A 2-page worksheet: Current Event: Political Cartoon Analysis
Political Cartoon Placards

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

