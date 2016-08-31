In Praise of Political Parties
________________________________________
Election Day is coming up in June and you and your classmates in the senior government class have a chance to register to vote for the very first time. Everyone must decide which political party they will join or if they will register as an independent. You are part of a group who will be analyzing one current political party and making a presentation to the class about this party’s solutions for the problems that confront the U.S. today. Since your role as „party analyst is so important to your classmates, you will strive to ensure that all information presented is current and accurate.
________________________________________
THE TASK
________________________________________
Select one of the following political parties:
• Democratic
• Green
• Libertarian
• Natural Law
• Reform
• Republican
• Socialist
• Constitution
• Tea Party
Prepare the following for your in-class.
Part 1
1. Write a brief historical background on the party.
Part 2
Section 1
Find and copy out a current campaign slogan used by your political party.*
Section 2
Find and briefly outline the main platform points of your party on…
1. Social Security
2. Employment
3. Security/ defense
4. Immigration
5. Education
6. Abortion
7. Health Care
8. Gun Control
9. Gay Rights
10. Energy
11. Environment
Section 3
Draw the mascot/logo for your political party. Include a brief description of how the mascot/logo represents the party. If a mascot/logo doesn't exist, create one and explain how it represents the party.
Section 4
Find a photo of, draw or trace a famous person from your party (1950-present) and include a significant quote from that person.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- Law and legal studies / US law
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
What made 9/11 so shocking?
- (7)
- $4.23
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Brexit-vision Song Contest: Who should you vote for?
- (2)
- FREE
Right and wrong philosophy/debate lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Prevent Agenda
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Intro to Connected Learning
- (0)
- FREE
Immigration & Refugees curriculum - KS5
- (0)
- $28.17