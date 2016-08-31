Guiding Reading and activity



For Discussion

1. Why did George Washington fear political parties?

2. What role do third parties play in the American political system?

3. What is a party platform?

4. What is a platform plank?

5. Why are party platforms important?

("Parties, Platforms, and Planks" was adapted from The Challenge of Governance © Constitutional Rights Foundation)

A C T I V I T Y

Building a Party Platform

After reading about the origins and functions of political parties, students create a party platform to address political issues that are likely to arise during a national election.

1. Divide the class into 10 small groups. Assign each group one issue from the list below.

Foreign Policy Issues

• terrorism

• diplomacy and military force

• promoting democracy abroad (nation building)

Domestic Policy Issues

• jobs and the economy

• diversity and equality

• civil liberties & national security

• health care

• education

• environment

• energy

2. Tell students to:

• Define the issue they have been assigned.

• Explain why it is an important campaign issue.

• Develop a position, or "plank," on how the issue should be addressed..

Optional: If time permits, have each group research its issue before proceeding to step 2.

3. Have each group present their findings to the whole class. After each presentation, vote as a class whether to (1) adopt, (2) modify, or (3) reject each position or "plank." Record the results of the vote.

4. Re-divide the class into small groups, and using the "planks" they have adopted, have each group create a presentation (a poster, display, speech, or campaign ad) that represents their position. Assemble all the groups' posters, displays, etc. to create a complete party platform.

5. Debrief the activity by having students compare their party platform to existing party platforms (Research the candidates").

• How is your platform similar to existing platforms? How is it different?

• Do candidates plan to address the issues you have chosen? How?

• In your opinion, which platform[s] are better? Which is the best? Why?