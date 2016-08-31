Political Spectrum: Where do you stand? Lesson Plan

Objectives:
1. Examine the political spectrum and differentiate between radical, liberal, moderate, conservative means
2. Find out their own view / placement on the political spectrum

Key terms/ vocabulary
Radical Liberal Moderate Conservative Reactionary Continuum

  • The_Political_Spectrum-for-student.ppt
  • worksheet-for-lesson-1.docx

