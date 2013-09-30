Pollsters looking for the opinion of the American public obviously can’t survey everyone. But by surveying a smaller, random sample of the population they estimate the views of the whole population.

The larger the sample, the more accurate the estimate is likely to be, but the results of every survey also include a second estimate as to the accuracy of the results.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 007.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 30, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades