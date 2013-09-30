Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 17 times
Viewed 177 times
Pollsters looking for the opinion of the American public obviously can’t survey everyone. But by surveying a smaller, random sample of the population they estimate the views of the whole population.
The larger the sample, the more accurate the estimate is likely to be, but the results of every survey also include a second estimate as to the accuracy of the results.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 17 times
Viewed 177 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE SALE
Rachel___
Mixed Wordsearch Bundle
A bundle of wordsearches for wordsearch addicts! Various subjects, ideal to use as starters or extension tasks. £40.00 worth of resources for £12.00.
- 20 Resources
- 25% off$16.90$12.68
Updated resources
BUNDLE SALE
Rachel___
Mixed Wordsearch Bundle
A bundle of wordsearches for wordsearch addicts! Various subjects, ideal to use as starters or extension tasks. £40.00 worth of resources for £12.00.
- 20 Resources
- 25% off$16.90$12.68
EllisQPSW
Budget for a safer world
Using critical thinking, Maths and Citizenship skills, learners will explore a simple question: how should the government spend its money to work t...
- (2)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Polling The Public
Pollsters looking for the opinion of the American public obviously can’t survey everyone. But by surveying a smaller, random sample of the populati...
- (0)
- FREE