Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 116 times
Video tutorial on Graph geometric figures given the ordered pairs of vertices
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 116 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 17, 2014
Other resources by this author
CK-12
Static Electricity and Static Discharge
What static electricity and static discharge are, and how lightning occurs
- (5)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CK-12
Plant Roots
In this resource from CK-12 we look at the structure, function, and growth of roots.
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
CK-12
Structure of Bones
In this resource from CK-12 we look at the cells and tissues that make up bones.
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
A self-contained game to be played in pairs. Use to revise reading coordinates on a grid. Best played once coordinates have already been introduced...
- (79)
- $4.93
jreadshaw
Angles KS2
There are about 17 (practical and fun) lesson activities, tasks or worksheets to cover the following 2014 objectives: Recognise angles as a propert...
- (45)
- $4.93
lauraexplorer
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
I have created this for a year 5 top set maths group. It is differentiated 3 ways, yellow being the less able, green able and pink more able. This ...
- (34)
- $1.41
New resources
Bluesky62
3D Pythagoras Theorem lesson
GCSE Mathematics 9-1 Higher tier. Includes SMART Notebook lesson and two accompanying worksheets with answers. Lesson outcomes covered: 1. To be ab...
- (1)
- FREE
dcn33
Interest Exam Questions
A booklet containing past GCSE exam questions to practice calculating interest. Aimed at higher ability students. Mark scheme included.
- (1)
- FREE
keyboardmonkey
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
Recap activity #9 with the Circle Theorems on one page. (Prompted by original pile-up ideas from others on Pythagoras, Trigonometry - and Circle Th...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths4Everyone
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
Four quick starters (or plenaries) to help revision for GCSE. All questions within a set have similar starting information, but ask different thing...
- (5)
- FREE
awrigley
Mathonym generator
Mathonyms are a great way of ‘writing your name in maths’. Here is a link to the mathonym generator that I developed along with one of my students ...
- (0)
- FREE