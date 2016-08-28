Polygons in the Coordinate Plane Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.G.A.3

Everything you need to introduce and practice Surface Area of Pyramids.

Included in this product:
-Polygons in the Coordinate Plane Guided Notes
-Polygons in the Coordinate Plane Practice Page
-Polygons in the Coordinate Plane Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Answer keys

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • PolygonsintheCoordinatePlaneNotes-2.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 34 MB

PolygonsintheCoordinatePlaneNotes-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades