Pondering-Privilege

In these learning tasks, students are guided to inquire about the biases that lead us to ascribe more value to particular attributes or groups than others. The concept of Privilege is developed and investigated as students are asked to think critically about people that they esteem. Through a variety of engaging learning experiences, graphic organizers and opportunities to share learning using technology, students will be reflecting on their own identities and how they are reflected in society.
Please feel free to share your feedback! Be Great!
Created by Ryan Richards
Copyright © 2016 Ryan Richards
All rights reserved by author.
Permission to copy for single classroom use only.
Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Inquiry Unit: (i) Hero
- (2)
- $10.00
Rich Summative Task: Fractions - Percents - Ratios
- (1)
- $5.00
Media Analysis: Oral Presentation
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
Phonics: Phonics Super Pack L R S Blends
- 20 Resources
- $42.26
Phonics: Phonics Blend TR
- (3)
- $2.82
New resources
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Sharing Student Writing Critique Group Sheet English
- (1)
- FREE
Anti-bullying Week 2017 KS2 Year 4 5 6 differentiated drama literacy lesson plan outstanding
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Blend TR
- (3)
- $2.82