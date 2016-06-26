Students master Positive and Negative Numbers with these ready-to-use graphic organizers in 2 sizes. Color and black and white pages included plus practice problems. These interactive notebook pages address common core standard: 6.NS.C.5.



This resource includes:

- Color-coded graphic organizers in 2 sizes

- Black-line master graphic organizers in 2 sizes

- Color coded notes with examples.

- Practice problems including word problems

- Answer key for practice problems



This activity works well with Integers: Positive and Negative Integer Word Problems.



