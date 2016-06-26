Students master Positive and Negative Numbers with these ready-to-use graphic organizers in 2 sizes. Color and black and white pages included plus practice problems. These interactive notebook pages address common core standard: 6.NS.C.5.

This resource includes:
- Color-coded graphic organizers in 2 sizes
- Black-line master graphic organizers in 2 sizes
- Color coded notes with examples.
- Practice problems including word problems
- Answer key for practice problems

This activity works well with Integers: Positive and Negative Integer Word Problems.

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

  • 6NS6a-opposite-numbers-and-signs-on-number-line_INB_ANSWER-KEY.pdf
  • 6NS6a-opposite-numbers-and-signs-on-number-line_INB_Black-and-White-pages.pdf
  • 6NS6a-opposite-numbers-and-signs-on-number-line_INB_COLOR-PAGES.pdf

Created: Jun 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

6NS6a-opposite-numbers-and-signs-on-number-line_INB_ANSWER-KEY

6NS6a-opposite-numbers-and-signs-on-number-line_INB_Black-and-White-pages

6NS6a-opposite-numbers-and-signs-on-number-line_INB_COLOR-PAGES

