32 Task cards to practice correct use of singular and plural possessives.



Download includes:



* 16 task cards to rewrite a sentence using a possessive noun. A phrase showing possession is underlined, and the students need to rewrite the sentence using a possessive noun.



* 16 task cards with sentences using possessive nouns. Students determine if the possessive is used correctly, and if not they need to rewrite the sentence using the correct possessive form.



* Response sheet to record students' sentences



* Answer keys



* RECENTLY UPDATED to include a digital version hosted by Boom LearningTM



See notes below re: using digital task cards on this platform.



Preview digital resource here: https://goo.gl/6SyaeE



