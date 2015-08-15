No prep! Just print and go!
Breaking students of the habit of using “ ‘s “ to show possession can take some time and definitely takes a lot of practice.
Each of the ways to use possession in Spanish is presented separately using a HANDOUT / NOTES format with BUILT IN PRACTICE ACTIVITIES to help your students retain the information.
Possession using DE
This is a beginner’s compilation.
Possession using Short Form Possessive Adjectives
This is also a beginner’s compilation.
Possession using Long Form Possessive Adjectives
This is an intermediate level compilation.
Possession using Possessive Pronouns
This is an intermediate level compilation.
“How do you show possession in Spanish?” posters
A great reminder to hang up in your class
It is not necessary to present all of these lessons at once-- The concept of showing possession in Spanish takes time and is something to be reviewed continually throughout the school year.
This packet will have you ready to present and review possession in Spanish throughout the school year!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
