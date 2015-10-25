This product is an editable power point presentation and coordinating set of worksheets on the oceans and major world rivers, lakes and bays. The power point is an interactive lesson with the worksheet providing reinforcement.
The main objective of the slide show is to learn the location of the 25 bodies of water and to associate them with all of the rich history surrounding them. This is accomplished as each slide provides geography references, current events, information on the ecosystems and food webs and many links to the internet providing mini lessons on a variety of related topics.
The worksheets provide a study guide and a quiz on the material. An answer key is provided.

