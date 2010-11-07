I used this as an introduction to the work life of a navvy on canals. I then mind mapped ideas with the children about what they felt life would be like before asking them to create a diary entry from the perspective of a navvy.The children enjoyed this a
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
moli89
Victorian canals
An introductory powerpoint on canals, what they are and a general guide as a starter introduction.I used it on a 3/4/5 class and they seemed to und...
- (13)
- FREE
moli89
PowerPoint about navvies working on canals
I used this as an introduction to the work life of a navvy on canals. I then mind mapped ideas with the children about what they felt life would be...
- (7)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
TandLGuru
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
These 16-page resource booklets contain a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of all 15 ...
- 15 Resources
- $8.45
BreathingSpace
Holocaust Introduction Lesson - Night by Elie Wiesel
This is a lesson that I used to introduce the Holocaust to my Year 9 students. This was the first lesson in my scheme of work studying 'Night' by E...
- (0)
- $2.82
TandLGuru
Kamikaze - Beatrice Garland - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Beatrice...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
A Christmas Carol: The Context of Victorian Britain!
This engaging and informative lesson students to make sustained and developed links between Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and its social and historica...
- (2)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Greek Myths: The Context of Ancient Greece
This interesting and highly-stimulating lesson enables students to gain a clear understanding of key information regarding the historical and cultu...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
MariangelC
My birthday in history
AIM: In this lesson students will create a Prezi presentation with the events that happened in history on their birth day. OBJECTIVES: To research ...
- (0)
- $2.90
jemakinsman
Fishing for connectives display
This colourful under-the-sea themed display includes 30 different connectives grouped by their uses: To put ideas in order. To add evidence. To add...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
TandLGuru
Power and Conflict Poetry Comprehension Activity Booklets Bundle!
These 16-page resource booklets contain a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of all 15 ...
- 15 Resources
- $8.45