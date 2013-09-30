Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 125 times
Viewed 481 times
There are a few well known warning signs, such as earthquakes in the vicinity of a known volcano. And, of course, smoke rising from a volcano.
But a study out of the UK could give scientists an even better idea of how to predict eruptions. The researchers were looking at volcanoes along the mid ocean ridge a long chain of volcanoes lined up along where two of the Earth’s tectonic plates pull apart.
Specifically, the researchers looked at the magma chambers beneath the volcanoes to see how they channel magma up to the surface.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 125 times
Viewed 481 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
sarah277
KS2 Comparing People and Places Bundle
A collection of KS2 resources on the topic of comparing people and places. Please leave me a review and I will send you any other resource of your ...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04
BUNDLE
sarah277
Earth Day Bundle
A collection of resources that I have created over time for my own students to mark Earth Day. Please leave me a review and I will send you any oth...
- 19 Resources
- $5.63
BUNDLE
sarah277
Science Week Bundle
A collection of science themed resources and activities that you might enjoy for British Science Week. Please leave me a review and I will send you...
- 20 Resources
- $5.63
New resources
BUNDLE
whizzbangbang
300 generic lesson activities and 50 marking time-busters. Make life easy!!
BUNDLE: Create lessons in seconds with this HUGE PowerPoint of animated lesson activities. There are HUNDREDS of templates that you can over-type i...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Updated resources
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Journey to Etna: Lava Flow and Gas Emissions
Volcanic gas and lava flow for KS4 science
- (1)
- FREE
paultyler
Topical Science Update - December 2017
December's Topical Science Update, featuring; Animal Communication Space Debris Volcanoes Primary Science education Conference from the Primary Sci...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
sarah277
KS2 Comparing People and Places Bundle
A collection of KS2 resources on the topic of comparing people and places. Please leave me a review and I will send you any other resource of your ...
- 20 Resources
- $7.04