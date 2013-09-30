There are a few well known warning signs, such as earthquakes in the vicinity of a known volcano. And, of course, smoke rising from a volcano.

But a study out of the UK could give scientists an even better idea of how to predict eruptions. The researchers were looking at volcanoes along the mid ocean ridge a long chain of volcanoes lined up along where two of the Earth’s tectonic plates pull apart.

Specifically, the researchers looked at the magma chambers beneath the volcanoes to see how they channel magma up to the surface.