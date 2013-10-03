Free
When the dew is on the grass, rain will never come to pass; When grass is dry at morning light, look for rain before the night.
What’s the science behind this old aphorism? Is the amount of dew in the morning a good way of predicting the weather for the rest of the day?
As a matter of fact, this saying is roughly accurate, at least in the spring and fall, but the reason it works is more complicated than we might initially think.
