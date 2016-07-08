This four page resource includes 18 questions geared toward assessing knowledge of general prefixes and suffixes, including: mis-, re-, pre-, ir-, il-, im-, in-, non-, dis-, un-, over-, -er, -ly, -ing, -est, -less, -ier, and -ed. These questions could be used as a pre-assessment, homework, classwork, quiz, or test. Questions come in a variety of formats (multiple choice, fill-in-the-blank, etc.) An answer key is included.
This resource is also available in the form of task cards! Visit my store for a more hands-on version of this resource for centers or more interactive classwork: https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/prefix-and-suffix-task-cards-11316464.
Created: Jul 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
